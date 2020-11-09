Monday, November 9, 2020

Keith Lee Reflects On Transitioning From NXT To Raw

Raw Superstar Keith Lee has reflected on transitioning from NXT to Raw, his experiences on the red brand so far, and his future goals.

By Steve Russell
Keith Lee will make his Raw debut this Monday
Keith Lee will make his Raw debut this Monday

Raw Superstar Keith Lee has opened up about his debut on WWE’s red brand and what he thinks about his experiences on the main roster to date.

Reflecting on his move from NXT to Raw in an interview with SportsNet.ca, Lee shared how the transition was “astronomical” for him. Lee immediately made an impact on Raw by “stepping into Randy Orton’s space.”

- Advertisement -

“I don’t know many people that have done that. It was a very large transition, especially those first few weeks of fighting him and trying to work to a pay-per-view, and the triple threat for a number one contenders thing with the world title – it was a lot, to say the least. A big transition.”

Differences Between NXT And Raw

When it comes to the differences between Raw and NXT, Lee pointed to the new Superstars he gets to interact and work with. He admitted how he was “fortunate” to already have several friends on the Raw roster. This made his transition to Monday night’s an easier process overall:

“[…] the biggest difference is just getting to know people that I’ve either never wrestled or never met, and just getting used to how things are and the way things work at RAW… At the end of the day, I was actually very fortunate because I had several friends on RAW, so I wasn’t unsure or uncomfortable. I’m a fairly confident guy anyway, so when it comes to the transition, it felt very natural.”

Keith Lee’s Raw Experience

Regarding his experiences as a Raw Superstar to date, Lee was quick to point at the talent he’s been able to work.

He shared how he’s “grateful” to have shared the ring with Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins. He believes their matches have allowed him to “test” himself.

Lee believes he’s held his own against WWE’s top Superstars before setting forth his future goals. According to him, he wants to get through Survivor Series and then face off against Braun Strowman. Once that’s done, he intends to move back into the WWE Championship picture.

Keith Lee is a member of Team Raw’s Survivor Series team. He joins AJ Styles, Sheamus, and Braun Strowman. They are set to compete against Team SmackDown at Survivor Series on November 22nd.

ViaWrestling Inc.

Trending Articles

AEW

WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Full Gear (Video)

One WWE star decided to travel to Jacksonville, Florida to attend AEW’s latest pay-per-view event, Full Gear, and that’s Cedric Alexander. 
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Releases Tony Chimel & Other Employees

Longtime WWE employee and ring announcer Tony Chimel has reportedly been released by the company. According to a report from PW Insider,...
Read more
AEW

Multiple AEW Video Games Are In The Works, Per Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan discussed the highly-anticipated AEW video game during the Full Gear virtual media scrum following Saturday's pay-per-view.
Read more
NXT

Jim Cornette Says WWE Match is How Pro Wrestling “Should’ve Evolved”

Former WWE, TNA, WCW and NWA personality Jim Cornette recently discussed the NXT UK bout between WALTER and Ilja Dragunov. The two...
Read more
AEW

WWE Files To Trademark Several WCW PPV Names

WWE recently abandoned its request to renew its trademark of the name "Cody Rhodes". Cody recently dropped his attempt to trademark several...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Alexa Bliss Defends WWE Over Labeling Wrestlers As Independent Contractors

Alexa Bliss made an appearance on Alison Rosen “Is Your New Best Friend Podcast” where she discussed a wide range of topics...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sons Of D-Von Dudley To Make AEW Debuts On Tuesday’s Dark Episode

D-Von Dudley will be tuning in to watch this week’s episode of AEW Dark as his sons will be working a tag...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Releases Tony Chimel & Other Employees

Longtime WWE employee and ring announcer Tony Chimel has reportedly been released by the company. According to a report from PW Insider,...
Read more
NXT

Jim Cornette Says WWE Match is How Pro Wrestling “Should’ve Evolved”

Former WWE, TNA, WCW and NWA personality Jim Cornette recently discussed the NXT UK bout between WALTER and Ilja Dragunov. The two...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ali Says That WWE 205 Live Needed a Major Name To Work

WWE Superstar and leader of the Retribution group Ali recently appeared on After The Bell w/Corey Graves. The former 205 Live roster...
Read more
MLW

MLW Books World Title Match For Restart Edition of Fusion

MLW returns after an 8-month hiatus on November 18th, 2020. That is when the first new episode of Fusion since the pandemic...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Comments On Don Callis, The Hurricane and Gangrel Cameos At Full Gear

Gangrel and The Hurricane both appeared in the Elite Deletion match at AEW Full Gear. During the post-event media scrum, Tony Khan...
Read more
AEW

WWE Files To Trademark Several WCW PPV Names

WWE recently abandoned its request to renew its trademark of the name "Cody Rhodes". Cody recently dropped his attempt to trademark several...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC