Keith Lee Relinquishes North American Title, Next NXT TakeOver Confirmed

WWE had NXT General Manager William Regal open Wednesday’s episode of NXT with a major announcement.

Clearly, WWE didn’t want to waste any time in getting the announcement made. In the opening segment, Regal did a quick introduction before giving the platform to NXT and North American Champion Keith Lee.

Lee cut a promo from his home office where he talked about cashing in on the opportunity to become the NXT North American Champion and later the top champion on the brand.

However, he won’t be limiting the brand and thus, decided to vacate the North American Title. He wants as many people as possible to have the opportunity to win the title.

Regal started that there will be a series of triple threat matches that will serve as qualifying matches. The first match will be Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong vs. Bronson Reed on Wednesday’s episode of NXT. The winners of these matches will then advance to a Ladder Match at the NXT TakeOver special next month to crown the new North American Champion.

The event, titled NXT TakeOver XXX, will take place on August 22nd.

BREAKING NEWS:@RealKingRegal has just announced that a new @WWENXT North American Champion, as Keith Lee has relinquished the title, will be crowned at the next #NXTTakeOver! pic.twitter.com/L5Pa1K1wpf — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 23, 2020

????



1?? In the spirit of opportunity, @RealKeithLee RELINQUISHES the NXT North American Title…



2?? @RealKingRegal announces a series of Triple Threat Matches all leading to a LADDER MATCH at #NXTTakeOver 30 to crown a NEW NXT North American Champion! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/JtIGImOl5I — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2020

"I will defend the #NXTChampionship… but at this point in time, I will be RELINQUISHING the NXT #NorthAmericanTItle."



A BLOCKBUSTER announcement from @RealKeithLee to kick off #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/Dzrt8VKhZl — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2020

Regal had been hyping this announcement as something that would be yet another step forward for the brand. In that same tweet, he said that seeing the men and women of this brand over the last couple of months has been inspiring and invigorating.