Keith Lee Remains North American Champion At TakeOver: Portland

Keith Lee keeps on rolling as NXT North American Champion.

As seen at Sunday’s (February 16, 2020) WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland event from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on the WWE Network, Lee made his first successful title defense as champion when he beat Dominik Dijakovic.

On the February 5th episode of NXT, WWE booked Dominik Dijakovic vs. Killian Dain in a singles match that served as a #1 contender’s match.

This match was expected as WWE teased both Dijakovic and Dain squaring off in the ring after releasing a video earlier today on YouTube where they teased a showdown as both stars wanted a shot at the title. They both thought that they were worthy of a title match.

As seen in the contest, Dijakovic ended up going over. As a result, he will challenge NXT North American Champion Keith Lee at the NXT TakeOver: Portland show. They had a staredown after the match.

Time will tell whether WWE continues this feud going forward.

