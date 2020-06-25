Keith Lee Retains NXT North American Title, Champion vs. Champion Match Set

Keith Lee was able to hold onto the NXT North American Championship.

Lee made his latest title defense against Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Match on this week’s episode of WWE NXT in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University on the USA Network.

It served as the main event of the show and delivered on the expectations set out by fans. The end of the contest featured Balor hit the double foot stomp off the top rope to Gargano only to have Lee hit his finisher to Gargano for the win.

Based on the stipulations set out by NXT General Manager William Regal last week, Lee will now go on to face NXT Adam Champion in a Champion vs. Champion Winner Takes All Contest on the July 8th episode of NXT.

Lee won the North American Title Match back on the January 22nd episode of NXT on the USA Network when he beat Roderick Strong for it.

It turns out that Lee had previously defeated Gargano to retain the championship. That title match happened earlier this month at the WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House special.