Keith Lee Reveals What Roman Reigns Told Him After Their Survivor Series Encounter

Survivor Series was the first official introduction of Keith Lee for the casual WWE fans and it’s safe to say that the NXT star left a lasting impression on the fans with his performance during the night.

Lee was the special guest for this week’s episode of WWE Backstage. During the episode, the current Champion talked about a number of things and also reflected on his big moment at the PPV last year.

The NXT North American Champion also talked about coming face to face with Roman Reigns during the last segment of the elimination match they were competing in and Keith revealed what The Big Dog told him after the bout:

“He speared me out of my boots on to my neck but after that, that moment right there set a tone for me” recalled Keith Lee. “And after that was over with he then told me straight up ‘I want a one on one match with you.'”

Keith Lee also revealed his dream match during the episode and said that since Kurt Angle is retired now, his #1 dream opponent at the moment is the former US Champion Cesaro.

Apart from this, Keith Lee talked about his encounter with Brock Lesnar during the Royal Rumble PPV and responded to CM Punk’s praise for him.