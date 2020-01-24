Keith Lee Talks About His NXT North American Championship Victory

Newly crowned NXT North American Champion Keith Lee took part in an exclusive interview following his victory, claiming the title is now like him...limitless.

After having defeated Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship on this week’s episode of NXT, Keith Lee took part in an exclusive interview with WWE.com.

“Let me educate you on something about Keith Lee. If you saw the battle that happened out there: four men trying to take down one Limitless specimen—a deity if you will—then you see the result,” Lee said, looking towards his championship.

“All it takes is an opportunity. Cap off? No, sir, I’m just getting started. You see, now there was a great end to 2019. A fantastic beginning to the year 2020, but we don’t stop here,” Lee said. “Every day is a grind. Every day we become better than the day before. This is the beginning of what could possibly become the most prestigious champion in all of WWE because now the NXT North American Championship is also like me…limitless.”

Is Keith Lee Royal Rumble Bound?

With the Royal Rumble taking place this Sunday, some are wondering whether Keith Lee could make an impact in the Rumble match. On this week’s episode of WWE Backstage, CM Punk shared his explanation as to why he thinks Keith Lee “should” be the Superstar to win it.

