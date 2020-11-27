Keith Lee To Feature In Upcoming Episode Of WWE 24

WWE Raw Superstar Keith Lee is set to be featured in an upcoming episode of WWE Network’s documentary series, WWE 24. Lee shared the news via Twitter. He acknowledged how, despite everything happening in the world, he is thankful.

Lee wrote: “Amidst all the currents of this world… I am thankful. The people close to me. The #WWEUniverse. Struggles… victories. All of it built this…so far. The people who helped create this little piece of me. I look forward to offering it to you…the #Leegion #HappyThanksgiving”

Amidst all the currents of this world… I am thankful.



The people close to me. The #WWEUniverse. Struggles… victories. All of it built this…so far.



The people who helped create this little piece of me. I look forward to offering it to you…the #Leegion#HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/w3gm7JixvE — Thankful Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 26, 2020

Keith Lee: WWE 24

- Advertisement -

WWE 24 first debuted on the WWE Network back in 2015 with a special episode sharing behind-the-scenes insight into the production of WrestleMania XXX.

The series has since covered not only events but the lives of some of WWE’s top Superstars. The documentary follows them for 24 hours, providing a “lightning-fast journey through a day in the life of WWE’s most intriguing Superstars.”

Keith Lee was enjoying a main event run in NXT earlier this year. He not only won the NXT North American Championship but also the NXT Championship in 2020. He would eventually drop the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver XXX on August 22 prior to his main roster debut on Monday Night Raw on August 24.