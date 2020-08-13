Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross Made Official For WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX

Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross has been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX.
After weeks of teasing it happening, WWE made it official during Wednesday’s episode of NXT. After Kross had beaten Danny Burch, Lee came out to the ring with a contract in hand. After Kross had signed it, Scarlett kissed it and when Lee opened the folder, a fireball hit him in the face.
Once Lee won the title from Adam Cole, Kross had set his sights on Lee because he wanted the championship. Last month, Kross beat Dominik Dijakovic, who is the good friend yet better enemy of the NXT Champion. He gave him such a beating that Dijakovic hasn’t been seen since.
Although NXT General Manager William Regal stated that Kross had to earn the title match, that has clearly changed.
WWE presents the NXT TakeOver XXX event on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.
Updated WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Card
- WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross
- WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai
- Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA – Ladder Match to crown new NXT North American Champion
- Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
