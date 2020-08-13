Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross Made Official For WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX

Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross has been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX.

After weeks of teasing it happening, WWE made it official during Wednesday’s episode of NXT. After Kross had beaten Danny Burch, Lee came out to the ring with a contract in hand. After Kross had signed it, Scarlett kissed it and when Lee opened the folder, a fireball hit him in the face.

.@RealKeithLee is ready to do this "the hard way."



All the #NXTChampion needs is for @WWEKarrionKross to sign on the dotted line to make it OFFICIAL! #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/DzobZcH7ND — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 13, 2020

"My name is on this. Regal's name is on this. All it needs is YOUR punk ass name." – @RealKeithLee to @WWEKarrionKross #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/UcOtF2AXc4 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 13, 2020

Once Lee won the title from Adam Cole, Kross had set his sights on Lee because he wanted the championship. Last month, Kross beat Dominik Dijakovic, who is the good friend yet better enemy of the NXT Champion. He gave him such a beating that Dijakovic hasn’t been seen since.

Although NXT General Manager William Regal stated that Kross had to earn the title match, that has clearly changed.

WWE presents the NXT TakeOver XXX event on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

Updated WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Card

WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai

Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA – Ladder Match to crown new NXT North American Champion

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee Shares Training Footage Ahead Of NXT TakeOver: XXX Match

What are your thoughts on this match being added to the card? Sound off in the comment section.