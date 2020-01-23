Keith Lee Wins WWE NXT North American Title

Although the deck was stacked against him in the lead-up, Keith Lee has beaten Roderick Strong to win the WWE NXT North American Champion.

Strong didn’t successfully retain the title over Lee in a championship match on Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University on the USA Network. Thus, it’s Lee’s reign now.

WWE held a match that would determine who is next line for a title shot two weeks ago on NXT.

A Fatal 4-Way Match that saw Cameron Grimes vs. Donavan Dijakovic vs. Damian Priesttook place with the winner becoming the next challenger to the title. Lee was victorious, earning the right to challenge Strong for the NXT North American Title.

There was some speculation that the company could save it for the next TakeOver special.

However, they booked on NXT television to help boost television ratings while they continue the war against AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling’s weekly television show on TNT.

It’s possible that when WWE presents the NXT TakeOver: Portland event on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center that will air on the WWE Network a rematch between these two stars is booked.

What are your thoughts on Keith Lee winning the NXT North American Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials?

