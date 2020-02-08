Kelly Kelly Reportedly Returning To WWE on a Part Time Basis

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly is reportedly making a return to WWE. RAW commentator Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler recently confirmed on The Jerry Lawler Show podcast that Kelly would be returning in some capacity to WWE.

During this week’s episode of the show Lawler was going through his thoughts on the Royal Rumble PPV from earlier this month. Jerry specifically had huge praise for the Women’s Royal Rumble match, saying it was the best he had seen.

Women’s Rumble Match

“I thought it was the best Women’s Rumble match that I’ve seen,” Lawler began. “It was a little bit NXT-heavy. But I didn’t have a problem with that because every one of the NXT women shined. It wasn’t like you ever thought ‘oh this woman shouldn’t be there.” Every one of them looked like they could win that match.”

Kelly Kelly – Surprise Entrant

One of the surprise returns for the Rumble saw Kelly Kelly enter at Number 21. Lawler talked about his chat backstage with the former Divas Champion; “I got a chance to talk to Kelly before the match for a long time. She’s just doing great. And from what I understand we may be seeing more of her. She may be coming back on a semi-regular basis.”

It has not been confirmed if the former WWE Superstar has signed with WWE in any capacity beyond her Rumble appearance. We will update if this changes in the near future.