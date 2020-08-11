Ken Shamrock Sends Message To WWE Regarding RAW Underground Segments

Ken Shamrock has not been impressed by the worked-shoot style of fighting in the RAW Underground segments. The MMA pioneer sent out a Tweet yesterday to Vince and Shane McMahon suggesting they should contact him if they want the segments to look good.

“Hey @WWE and @shanemcmahon next time you guys want to do some worked shoots on #RawUnderground and actually make them look good, you got my number, give me a call!” Shamrock Tweeted.

Ken Shamrock Biography Released

Shamrock’s contributions to MMA are the subject of a recent book by Jonathan Snowden.

“From his fights inside the cage with Hall of Famers Royce Gracie and Dan Severn to his even more fearsome battles outside of it, this book takes an in-depth look at one of the most fascinating men in all of combat sports.,“ reads a description of the book.

Ken Shamrock In Impact Wrestling

Shamrock is also part of the Impact Wrestling roster currently. He was involved in a feud with Sami Callihan but then the two briefly formed a tag-team. They unsuccessfully challenged the North for the tag belts at Slammiversary on July 18th.

A documentary on Shamrock’s return to Impact was released on YouTube: