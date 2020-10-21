Ken Shamrock’s Impact Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony To Air On AXS TV Saturday

Ken Shamrock won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on the 1st ever TNA Wrestling show back in 2002. The UFC Hall of Famer and MMA pioneer is set to be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame this weekend.

The promotion just announced that Shamrock’s induction will air live and for free on AXS TV and Impact’s digital channels. Impact took to Twitter to announce the news:

BREAKING: @ShamrockKen's Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place THIS SATURDAY during the LIVE Countdown to Glory pre-show at 7pm ET on @AXSTV and IMPACT's digital channels. #BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/yg9gLul0e1 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2020

Will The Rock Induct Ken Shamrock?

Last month, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said that he would film a video for Shamrock’s induction. The Rock and Shamrock were rivals during the Attitude Era in WWF.

Congrats, my brother. Awesome news. I will take care of this and get it to you by this weekend.

??? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 25, 2020

Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame

Ken Shamrock is set to become the 9th person inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. Previous inductees are listed below:

2012: Sting

2013: Kurt Angle

2014: Bully Ray & Devon (Team 3D)

2015: Jeff Jarrett

2015: Earl Hebner

2016: Gail Kim

2018: Abyss

Shamrock commented on his pending induction recently during an interview with Yahoo Sports.

“It’s a moment you’re going to cherish for the rest of your life and beyond,” Shamrock said. “You have been recognized by your fans and your peers. Obviously life’s not over, but for a career that you’ve started and that you tried to achieve many goals in, this is a story that comes to a good ending. I’m honored. There’s not enough words to even say.”