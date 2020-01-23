Kenny Omega & Adam Page Win AEW Tag Team Titles On Dynamite

The AEW Tag Team Champions SCU will not remain on top of the division as they have been dethroned by Kenny Omega and Adam Page.

Page and Omega beat SCU for the titles on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite that was taped on Tuesday night in the Bahamas on the Ship of Jericho on TNT.

All Elite Wrestling set up this contest last week when Omega and Page defeated Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent) (w/Orange Cassidy) and Proud-N-Powerful (Ortiz & Santana) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) in an AEW World Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Four Way Match.

As a result, it surpassed Page and Omega to the #1 spot in the AEW tag team rankings and earned them this title match.

SCU won the AEW Tag Team Titles when the promotion held the finals of the Tag Team Title Tournament on the October 30th episode of AEW Dynamite in Charleston, WV at the Charleston Coliseum. SoCal Uncensored beat The Lucha Bros to win the titles.

What are your thoughts on Kenny Omega and Adam Page the AEW Tag Team Titles? Was this the right call by AEW officials? Sound off in the comment section.

