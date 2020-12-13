Kenny Omega Calls Out AAA Star Backstage After TripleMania XXVIII

Kenny Omega defeated Laredo Kid at Saturday night’s TripleMania XXVIII event to retain the AAA Mega Championship.

Omega briefly spoke to the media backstage after the show. When asked who will be the next victim of The Cleaner, he named Vikingo. Omega said Vikingo is very good, he’s earned his respect, but is he good enough to be a champion? Maybe he’d like to find out. He teased, “I’ll be waiting.”

You can watch Kenny Omega’s challenge to Vikingo below:

LE LANZA RETO A VIKINGO



Después de su victoria, Kenny Omega le lanzó un reto al Hijo del Vikingo, quien asegura podría ser su próxima víctima.



? @Saul_oCano



EN VIVO: https://t.co/wxEGchLrPM pic.twitter.com/rzJgY2YAml — DIARIO RÉCORD (@record_mexico) December 13, 2020

In addition to holding AAA’s Mega Championship, Kenny Omega is also the reigning AEW World Champion. He’s been at the forefront of AEW’s new working relationship with Impact Wrestling.

Omega will appear on Tuesday’s Impact along with Don Callis. It looks like Omega is being positioned as a “belt collector” of sorts, so it’s probably only a matter of time before he crosses paths with Impact World Champion Rich Swan.

Kenny Omega battles Joey Janela this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.