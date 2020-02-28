Kenny Omega Comments On How He Puts A Match Together

Kenny Omega is often cited as one of the best pro-wrestlers going today. Some even offer higher-praise to the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Omega spoke to Bleacher Report recently about how he puts together a wrestling angle or match that his fanbase enjoys so much.

“A lot of wrestlers are wrestling fans at heart,” Omega said to the Bleacher Report. “I’m not necessarily a fan [of wrestling] anymore. I’m a fan of TV dramas, I’m a fan of video games, and I’m a fan of movies. I like the way that those forms of media are laid out to attract the fan. That’s my study material for how I put together a storyline or a match.”

Kenny Omega On His Unique Wrestling Style

Omega continued to say his matches are more about putting together a story than doing cool moves or his athletic ability.

“Yes, I’m athletic and I can do cool moves and I try to be original with the way I perform them, but I feel the way that I put things together is different from the average wrestler because the average wrestler is just that: He’s just a wrestler. He’s a wrestler who wants to be a wrestler. I am wrestling as a job but trying to tell human stories to pull at your heartstrings.”

Omega would also continue to talk about how he is not a typical “wrestler’s wrestler” but that’s not what he’s trying to do.

“There’s no Kenny Omega copy-and-paste formula. It’s all different. It’s difficult and very mentally draining, and because I do that, maybe it makes me not a true wrestler’s wrestler. What I am trying to do is not attract the wrestler’s wrestling fan; I’m trying to open up the world to what wrestling can be and show there is no limitation to what wrestling can be.”

Omega is currently 1/2 of the AEW tag team champions along with Adam “Hangman” Page. They will take on the Young Bucks with the titles on the line at Revolution.

