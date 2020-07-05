Kenny Omega Comments On The Pressure Of Having 6-Star Matches

Kenny Omega is currently 1/2 of the AEW Tag Team Champions along with Hangman Page. He recently spoke to the entertainment website the Natural Aristocrat about a variety of subjects including the pressure he feels after having had matches rated 6-stars and over.

“Yeah, I mean it’s a double-edged sword really because when you set that standard, that precedent that you can have a six-star match… For some people, there’s an expectation that ‘Oh, if I see Kenny Omega, this is what I expect and hope to see!’” Omega said during the interview.

Omega then commented that what is a 6-star match to one person isn’t necessarily a 6-star match to someone else. He wants to diversify the type of matches he can have to appeal to the widest range of audience possible.

“What I’m trying to do is just diversify my resume, I never want to have to give what in one person’s mind is a 6-star match. That 6-star match to him isn’t necessarily what I think is a 6-star match. It isn’t necessarily what my neighbor that was beside me thinks is a 6-star match. It’s not what little Jimmy who lives across the world and generally likes watching Sailor Moon, maybe he doesn’t consider that a 6-star match,” Omega continued.

Omega and Hangman Page have been AEW tag champs since winning the belts from SCU aboard the Jericho cruise in January. They have defended the titles successfully 6x already. They’ve defeated SCU, the Lucha Bros, the Young Bucks, Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc, the Natural Nightmares, and the Best Friends. This Wednesday on Dynamite, they are scheduled to face Private Party.

The full interview with Kenny Omega can be read here.