Kenny Omega Comments On WWE Thunderdome Appearance

Kenny Omega, or at the very least an image of him, was visible inside WWE’s Thunderdome last night on Smackdown. Many fans likely assumed this was another case of a virtual fan trolling WWE’s Thunderdome by featuring an image of an AEW star. Omega himself has issued a comment that seems to imply he really did serve as a virtual fan for the show. That doesn’t necessarily mean he was, however.

“I was just trying to have a good time, I honestly didn’t think anyone would notice,” Omega Tweeted.

Fans on Twitter noted an image of Omega as a virtual fan was visible during Smackdown:

Several virtual fans have posted images of various wrestling personalities inside WWE’s Thunderdome, however. Despite Omega’s comments, it is still entirely possible that it was not him serving as a virtual fan.

While Omega was on Smackdown this week, he was surprisingly absent from Dynamite on Thursday. Omega’s partner, Adam Page, prevented the Young Bucks from moving on in the gauntlet match and was subsequently kicked out of the Elite. Omega and Page will now face FTR for the tag belts at All Out on September 5th, 2020.