Saturday, August 29, 2020

Kenny Omega Comments On WWE Thunderdome Appearance

An image of Kenny Omega was visible inside WWE's Thunderdome.

By Ian Carey
Kenny Omega in the Thunderdome

Kenny Omega, or at the very least an image of him, was visible inside WWE’s Thunderdome last night on Smackdown. Many fans likely assumed this was another case of a virtual fan trolling WWE’s Thunderdome by featuring an image of an AEW star. Omega himself has issued a comment that seems to imply he really did serve as a virtual fan for the show. That doesn’t necessarily mean he was, however.

“I was just trying to have a good time, I honestly didn’t think anyone would notice,” Omega Tweeted.

- Advertisement -

Fans on Twitter noted an image of Omega as a virtual fan was visible during Smackdown:

Several virtual fans have posted images of various wrestling personalities inside WWE’s Thunderdome, however. Despite Omega’s comments, it is still entirely possible that it was not him serving as a virtual fan.

While Omega was on Smackdown this week, he was surprisingly absent from Dynamite on Thursday. Omega’s partner, Adam Page, prevented the Young Bucks from moving on in the gauntlet match and was subsequently kicked out of the Elite. Omega and Page will now face FTR for the tag belts at All Out on September 5th, 2020.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/28): Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn Returns

WWE SmackDown aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Payback this Sunday.
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Sonya Deville’s WWE Status

Sonya Deville lost a Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam last Sunday. The stipulation and Deville's recent challenges outside of the ring...
Read more
WWE

WWE No Longer Has Clear Direction For WrestleMania 37 Main Event

Although WrestleMania 37 is still months away from happening, Vince McMahon did come up with the main event for the show. 
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (8/27): Tables Match, Hangman Page Kicked Out Of The Elite

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Matt Hardy battled Sammy Guevara in a Tables Match tonight. Groups of fans...
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Comments On WWE Thunderdome Appearance

Kenny Omega, or at the very least an image of him, was visible inside WWE's Thunderdome last night on Smackdown. Many fans...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Former WWE Superstar Challenges Nick Aldis For NWA’s 1st Weekly PPV

The NWA is embarking on a new period in its history beginning September 15th, 2020. The promotion has partnered with the United...
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Comments On WWE Thunderdome Appearance

Kenny Omega, or at the very least an image of him, was visible inside WWE's Thunderdome last night on Smackdown. Many fans...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu

New Japan Pro-Wrestling returns to Meiji Jingu Stadium for their first outdoor wrestling event in 21 years, as the Summer Struggle 2020...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/28): Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn Returns

WWE SmackDown aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Payback this Sunday.
Read more
WWE

Updated Card for WWE Payback (New Match)

A new match has been announced for the WWE  Payback PPV this Sunday.  Baron Corbin vs. Matt Riddle in...
Read more
WWE

Sami Zayn Returns On WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn has made his return to WWE television.  The former WWE Intercontinental Champion did so during Friday’s episode...
Read more
WWE

WWE Star Posts Teaser For Possible Retribution Angle At Payback

It appears that there will be some type of angle involving the Retribution group.  The angle may involve the...
Read more
WWE

Latest On AOP Returning To Action, Paul Ellering’s Claims

Paul Ellering recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast where he claimed that he was set to return...
Read more
WWE

Austin Theory Sent Back Down To NXT

After making a return to WWE television, Austin Theory is officially a member of the WWE NXT roster once again.
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Viewership Up For Thursday Show, Dips In 18-49 Demo

Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place averaged 813,000 viewers, down from 755,000 last week. The show did...
Read more
WWE

WWE No Longer Has Clear Direction For WrestleMania 37 Main Event

Although WrestleMania 37 is still months away from happening, Vince McMahon did come up with the main event for the show. 
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho & WWE Reportedly Reach Agreement On Trademarks

WWE and Chris Jericho have reportedly reached an agreement on various trademarks. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC