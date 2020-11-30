Kenny Omega Discusses Which WWE Stars He’d Like To Face, Comparisons To Seth Rollins

All Elite Wrestling’s Kenny Omega has reflected on his year in AEW during an interview with Forbes. During the interview, Omega also shared which WWE Superstars he would be interested in competing against and acknowledged being compared to Seth Rollins.

Reflecting on his first year in AEW, Omega revealed how he would grade it “very, very favorably.” He explained how AEW boasts the best tag team wrestling experience. Omega added how he considered it an honor to have competed in AEW’s tag division and praised the caliber of talent amongst the teams.

- Advertisement -

He then noted how he feels “sorry” for people who can’t understand that “[…] it is every bit as important to be competing in [AEW’s] tag team division as it is to be wrestling as a singles performer for a world championship.”

Kenny Omega On WWE Stars He’d Like To Face

Turning his attention to WWE’s roster, Omega highlighted how he has previously worked with AJ Styles in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

According to him, Styles “saved” him as he was thinking about leaving wrestling at the time they were feuding. “He was there for me to help point me in the right direction and I think he would be a great opponent.”

Styles isn’t the only WWE Superstar Omega has an interest in wrestling, however. He also pointed to the New Day, believing they would be a lot of fun to work with.

Kenny Omega acknowledged how he is often compared to Seth Rollins. He noted how Rollins a “great wrestler.” He believes that they could have “really great matches together.”

Ultimately, Omega stressed he just wants to “work with good people.” He explained that this isn’t limited to being good in the ring. Omega wants to work with “[…] people who are genuinely good dudes who the fans would want to see me wrestle. At the end of the day, I’d just want to wrestle the opponents who would make fans the most excited because that’s really what it’s all about.”

Kenny Omega is set to face off against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a championship bout. The two clash on the December 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, Winter is Coming.