Kenny Omega, Gallows & Anderson Will Reunite At Impact Hard to Kill (1/16)

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will reunite with Gallows and Anderson at the upcoming Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

The reunited Bullet Club partners will face AEW World Champion Rich Swan and the Motor City Machine Guns in a 3-on-3 match.

The match was made at the conclusion of Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling. Rich Swan and the Motor City Machine guns brawled with the Good Brothers backstage when Kenny Omega entered the fray and aligned with his longtime friends.

The match is significant on several fronts. Kenny Omega makes his in-ring debut for Impact. It features a realignment of the Bullet Club. Most significantly, we will see world champions from rival companies competing.

Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill takes place Saturday, January 16th, 2021.