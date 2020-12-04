Friday, December 4, 2020
Kenny Omega Impact Wrestling Appearance Details

New AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear on next Tuesday's episode of Impact Wrestling.

By Steve Russell

Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite to become the new AEW World Champion. Omega secured the gold after assistance from Impact Wrestling’s Don Callis. He will now appear on next Tuesday’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

It turns out that Omega was not present for Impact Wrestling’s last set of tapings. The promotion has reportedly already pre-recorded their shows up until the end of 2020.

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com recently discussed the forthcoming appearance. He explained how “Kenny Omega was not at the last set of IMPACT Wrestling tapings, they are done, they have filmed all their TV for the year.”

“I was told that the plan is this coming week Don Callis and Kenny Omega will be filming something, I assume in Canada, I don’t know for sure, for IMPACT that will inserted into the TV show.”

Kenny Omega On Impact Wrestling

Don Callis revealed how wrestling fans will first hear from the new AEW World Champion on Impact Wrestling. Callis shared the news as he and Omega fled from Daily’s Place, the current resident home of AEW Dynamite at the end of Winter is Coming.

This was followed up by a tweet from Impact Wrestling’s official account. The message hyped Omega’s appearance, proclaiming that “Tuesdays are the new Wednesdays!

AEW’s working relationship with Impact Wrestling adds to their pre-existing partnership with the National Wrestling Alliance.

