Kenny Omega Not Medically Cleared, Hangman Page to Team With Mystery Partner Next Week

Hangman Page to pick a mystery partner for a match on next week's AEW Dynamite

One week out from AEW Revolution, All Elite Wrestling has announced that Kenny Omega is still not medically cleared to compete.

Omega, one half of the AEW tag team champions with “Hangman” Page, injured his hand last weekend at Revolution during their successful title defense against the Young Bucks.

AEW has announced that Omega will will be kept out of action for another 1-2 weeks. As a result, he will be unable to compete this coming week on Dynamite.

Hangman Page will now select a mystery partner for a non-title match against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara Wednesday night from Salt Lake City, UT.

