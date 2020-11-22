Kenny Omega Open To AEW Having A Working Relationship With WWE

Even though AEW has faced some challenges from WWE, Kenny Omega isn’t against the idea of the promotion working with WWE should if a potential scenario comes up in the future.

The All Elite Wrestling EVP spoke about the idea of WWE approaching AEW for a potential working relationship while doing an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio.

“If, for some reason, WWE came knocking on our door and said, ‘hey, we would love to do a talent switch or tradeoff, or work together on something, I’d be all for it,’”

Omega joked that he wasn’t sure whether AEW President Tony Khan would welcome such a deal. He does think a talent exchange would help pro wrestling’s popularity.

“Whatever benefits the wrestling fan must always come first,” Omega stated. “When you start thinking about fantasy scenarios, if wrestlers crossed over like that, it gets really exciting.”

Omega thinks it would be a win-win situation for current fans and they won’t ever know until they try.

Omega will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title on the December 2nd episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

