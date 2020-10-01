Kenny Omega Provides AEW Video Game Update

All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has provided an update on the promotion’s highly-anticipated video game.

Speaking with Gamespot, Omega shared that the video game is “currently in development.”

He noted that he couldn’t say much more but admitted he is “working very closely creatively with a team.”

According to Kenny Omega, the game’s development team provides AEW with “exciting’ updates every few weeks. He believes they are on the right track, highlighting how they have a “good team backing us.”

Omega added how those involved with the AEW video game are very “capable.” He stated that when he can share more, he won’t hesitate to do so as he’s “[…] really excited to show the first little bit of footage that we have.

Kenny Omega then confessed the game is still “a little ways away” at this time. He then joked how it won’t be competing with WWE’s recently released Battlegrounds video game.

He stressed that “[…] when the game is ready, and when it will release, I think it has a very good chance of standing alone is probably the best wrestling product as a video game that you could probably find on the market. That’s the hope anyway.”