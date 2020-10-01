Thursday, October 1, 2020

Kenny Omega Provides AEW Video Game Update

All Elite Wrestling's EVP Kenny Omega has provided an update on the promotion's highly-anticipated video game debut.

By Steve Russell
AEW Video Game
AEW Video Game (Mock Up)

All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has provided an update on the promotion’s highly-anticipated video game.

Speaking with Gamespot, Omega shared that the video game is “currently in development.”

- Advertisement -

He noted that he couldn’t say much more but admitted he is “working very closely creatively with a team.”

According to Kenny Omega, the game’s development team provides AEW with “exciting’ updates every few weeks. He believes they are on the right track, highlighting how they have a “good team backing us.”

Omega added how those involved with the AEW video game are very “capable.” He stated that when he can share more, he won’t hesitate to do so as he’s “[…] really excited to show the first little bit of footage that we have.

Kenny Omega then confessed the game is still “a little ways away” at this time. He then joked how it won’t be competing with WWE’s recently released Battlegrounds video game.

He stressed that “[…] when the game is ready, and when it will release, I think it has a very good chance of standing alone is probably the best wrestling product as a video game that you could probably find on the market. That’s the hope anyway.”

ViaGamespot

Trending Articles

Results

WWE NXT Results (9/30): Shawn Michaels Appears, Champions In Action

The September 30, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
AEW

Matt Cardona No Longer With AEW After Fulfilling Limited-Date Agreement

Matt Cardona says he is no longer under contract with All Elite Wrestling. The wrestler best known as Zack Ryder appeared on...
Read more
Wrestling News

Edge Provides Update On Return To The Ring

Edge tore his triceps during the filming of the Greatest Wrestling Match ever at WWE Backlash this spring. He was a guest...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (9/30): Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title, FTR vs. SCU

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. An 8-man tournament was announced with the winner receiving a shot at the...
Read more
WWE

John Cena: My In-Ring Career Is Less Active, But Not Over

John Cena's career in the entertainment industry is taking off, but he's not done being a WWE Superstar. The...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Mick Foley Believes Vader Is A ‘Glaring’ Omission From WWE’s Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley believes the late Vader is a "glaring" omission from the WWE Hall of Fame.
Read more
Wrestling News

Bianca Belair On Being A Multi-Faceted Talent, Creating Her Own Ring Gear

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has opened up about how her real-life passions inform and influence her onscreen character. In...
Read more
Wrestling News

Roman Reigns Reveals Cinematic Inspirations Behind His New Character

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has opened up about his new attitude since his return at SummerSlam in August.
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Provides AEW Video Game Update

All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has provided an update on the promotion's highly-anticipated video game. Speaking...
Read more
NXT

Details On WWE’s Plans For Certain Undisputed Era Members

Undisputed Era leader Adam Cole faced off against Austin Theory during last night's episode of NXT in a bout that reportedly signified...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 8

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (9/30): Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title, FTR vs. SCU

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. An 8-man tournament was announced with the winner receiving a shot at the...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (9/30): Shawn Michaels Appears, Champions In Action

The September 30, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
AEW

Tournament Finals To Take Place At AEW Full Gear

AEW has announced plans to hold a tournament and some early details have been shared heading into Full Gear. 
Read more
WWE

WWE Declined RZA’s Offer To Remix Batista’s Theme For Free In 2014, CM Punk Reacts

Batista’s return to WWE in 2014 could’ve been different in one aspect if WWE actually signed off on an interesting idea. 
Read more
WWE

Triple H Talks Potentially Moving NXT Off Wednesday, WWE Draft

Triple H gave some interesting answers on two topics during a media call to promote this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: XXX event.
Read more
NXT

Tegan Nox Out With Another ACL Tear

Tegan Nox has suffered an ACL tear once again. WWE announced the news Wednesday afternoon on social media.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC