Kenny Omega Responds To Fans Critical Over His AEW Tenure

Kenny Omega’s signing with All Elite Wrestling got the wrestling world buzzing and many expected him to stay on the top of the new wrestling promotion just like he was in New Japan Pro Wrestling. That, however, doesn’t seem to be the case as Omega has been on a downward spiral in AEW. He lost to Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing, then went on to lose major bouts with the likes of PAC and Jon Moxley. Not all is bad for Omega though, as he did win the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Adam Page at Chris Jericho’s cruise last month. Fans are still critical of Omega’s run so far as they assumed he would be on the top of the company.

Omega was recently asked about his opinion on the criticism he’s been receiving regarding his stint in AEW.

“It’s funny because I feel like when people … I could compare it to when your favorite player perhaps gets traded to another team,” Omega told Sporting News. “When your favorite player gets traded to another team, and he’s initially not the top scorer or leading in assists or playing the way that he used to play like he did for the home team, your team, it’s easy to criticize them and say that you made a big mistake, and that you’ll never be the same guy again and that it’s all downhill.”

Omega added that just because he’s not putting on matches that last 45-60 minutes doesn’t mean that he’s not the same guy. Omega believes not everything is about him, he’s trying to help a company run a weekly live show.

“This isn’t about tooting my own horn, but it’s like I’m now helping run a company that has live television every Wednesday. I’m part of a very successful tag team with “Hangman” Adam Page, a guy that I have a lot of chemistry with, and I’m existing within a division of guys that are amongst the top of all the tag teams on all of the planet and showing that it takes more than just having a good long singles match to be called the best in the world.”

Omega continued and added that he believes he is at its creative peak. He believes that having the same kind of match over and over doesn’t make someone the best wrestler in the world, they have to have layers to them and do different things.

At AEW Dynamite this week, Kenny Omega was seen defeating PAC in an incredible 30-minute Iron Man match. The two had scored one pinfall each over each other by the time was over, and the match was extended under sudden death rules. Omega was finally able to win the match by hitting a One-Winged Angel on PAC.