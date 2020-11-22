Sunday, November 22, 2020

Kenny Omega Reveals He Has Been Working Through Injury To Avoid Surgery

Omega's injury is an added concern for AEW management ahead of his big match with Jon Moxley

By Anutosh Bajpai
Kenny Omega
"The Cleaner" Kenny Omega (Photo: AEW)

Kenny Omega is getting ready for what’s arguably one of the biggest matches in the history of AEW against the World Champion Jon Moxley for his title at the upcoming December 2 episode of Dynamite.

However, it appears that the preparation for this bout is extra hard for the cleaner as he is not only trying to deliver a great performance but he is doing so while dealing with an injury to avoid surgery.

- Advertisement -

Omega revealed on his recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio that he has a torn labrum and he has been working through it to try and avoid having to miss time due to a surgery:

“So, you know, a torn labrum, as you know, is no laughing matter. That’s a surgery, but I have a very talented and unbelievable trainer, and you know our doctors, of course, are always monitoring and making sure we’re doing okay, but our trainer Bryce Ready is just next level kind of guy. He has kept me together and in a condition where I’m able to perform.

As long as I make that that I see him two or three times a week. I can lift; I have full range of motion. I just need to make sure that I can look after it, and I can avoid having that surgery.” said Kenny Omega, “I can’t afford having that time off. If things get worse that’s an option I’ll have to consider.”

Kenny Omega has wrestled Jon Moxley once before in the main event of the Full Gear PPV in November 2019 in an unsanctioned match but this will be the first time the two men will be wrestling in a standard match in the company.

While the former NJPW star seems to be doing fine despite the injury at the moment, it’s still an added concern for the AEW management and it would be interesting to see if Omega is able to deliver a performance living up to the hype of his upcoming match with the AEW Champion.

AEW: Winter is Coming
AEW: Winter is Coming
SourceWebIsJericho.com

Trending Articles

WWE

The Undertaker On Who Should Have Ended The Streak Instead

A lot of people still believe that Brock Lesnar was not the right choice to end the undefeated WrestleMania streak of The Undertaker and...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/20): Reigns & McIntyre, Murphy vs. Rollins

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series this Sunday. In...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk & Former WWE Writer Mock WWE Hiring New Lead Writer

WWE has a job advertisement out at the moment looking for a new lead writer. Both former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz and CM Punk...
Read more
WWE

Bully Ray Talks Aleister Black WWE Career after Zelina Vega’s Release

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Zelina Vega’s release from WWE. Thea Trinidad/Vega’s release came as...
Read more
WWE

Chris Jericho On Why Vince McMahon Started Scripting Promos In WWE

WWE is often criticized for scripting the promos and matches of the superstars and during a recent interview, Chris Jericho revealed why Vince McMahon...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Kenny Omega Reveals He Has Been Working Through Injury To Avoid Surgery

Kenny Omega is getting ready for what's arguably one of the biggest matches in the history of AEW against the World Champion Jon Moxley...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre On Possibly Bringing Back His Old Theme Song

The old 'Broken Dreams' theme song of Drew McIntyre is considered to be one of the best themes in the history of the company...
Read more
WWE

Paul Heyman On How He Feels About His Time As The Executive Director Of Raw

Paul Heyman's time as the Executive Director of Raw will be remembered for the rise of a younger generation of talent and the wrestling...
Read more
WWE

TJP On What He Told Vince McMahon Before Leaving WWE

TJP has been wrestling since he was 13 and his career of over two decades the high flying star has wrestled for many big...
Read more
WWE

Sasha Banks On Which Stars She Is Excited To Face After Title Victory

Sasha Banks is currently in her first reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion after winning the title at the Hell In A Cell event...
Read more
AEW

Jim Ross On AEW Role: “It’s My Last Gig In Pro Wrestling”

Jim Ross has been a part of the wrestling business for more than 4 decades and he continues to provide his services in his...
Read more
WWE

Lana Opens Up About Dealing With Mental Health Struggles This Year

The WWE Network released the Chronicle episode on Lana that follows the WWE star around and covers various situations.  During it, she opened up on...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker On Watching WWE: It’s Hard To Be Just A Straight Fan

The Undertaker opened up on why he doesn’t watch WWE programming as often as he’d like to.  He did so during an interview with USA...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC