Kenny Omega Reveals His Future In-Ring Plans In AEW

Former All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega has revealed his intention to return to singles competition. He made his feelings clear during an interview with Jim Ross on last night’s episode of Dynamite.

Reflecting on his time in tag team competition, Omega praised AEW’s tag team division. He labeled it as “one of the best tag team divisions in all of wrestling.”

- Advertisement -

He admitted how he and his former partner, Hangman Page, had to “dig deep” and find themselves as a team.

Omega admitted how “The part that I learned about Hangman is a part I don’t particularly like” before acknowledging he was proud of their time as a team and as champions.

However, Kenny Omega stressed that if Page intends to strive for a tag team championship rematch, “he better make other plans.”

He then turned his attention to his future in-ring goals, noting how he’s got his own dreams to pursue.

“There are things I’m destined to do here. I gave a year of my life to the team, to Hangman, and to tag team wrestling. I think it’s time I go back to singles action and give everyone a piece of what they were hoping to see since day one.”

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page lost the AEW Tag Team Championships to FTR at AEW’s recent pay-per-view All Out.

You can watch Omega’s interview with Ross below: