Kenny Omega Says AEW Looking To Bring Tournaments To Promotion

Kenny Omega is all too familiar with wrestling tournaments – the former IWGP champion has taken part in such tourneys and even was the first non-Japanese wrestler to win New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Climax. Since he’s in All Elite Wrestling now, many fans have wondered if we can see a similar round-robin format tournament in the promotion.

While speaking to ComicBook.com, Omega revealed that they have talked about introducing a tournament event and the company is open to it. He said that conversations regarding it have taken place and while nothing has been confirmed, everyone behind the scenes is on board with the idea.

“Every one of those tournaments, they’re rough on the body and it’s tough to figure out a schedule to do so,” Kenny Omega said. “Whether it be a round robin tournament, a league style or one night we are definitely looking into a tournament format because people, as a [myself] fan even, I love tournaments. As, a performer they’re tough to do, but I think it really tests the athletes’ mettle and it really separates the men from the boys. Yeah, I would love to do a tournament. I don’t know what we’d call it. Don’t have any ideas for a name, but all of us have been brought on board with a tournament. It’s just a matter of figuring out how.”

NJPW has a number of annually held tournaments, namely the coveted G1 Climax, World Tag League, New Japan Cup, Best of the Super Juniors, Super J-Cup, and Super Jr. Tag Tournament. It would be really interesting to see what kind of tournament AEW holds in the future.

At AEW Dynamite this week, Kenny Omega was seen defeating PAC in an incredible 30-minute Iron Man match. The two had scored one pinfall each over each other by the time was over, and the match was extended under sudden death rules. Omega was finally able to win the match by hitting a One-Winged Angel on PAC.