Kenny Omega Says There’s Only 3 Stars On His Level in AEW

The Best Bout Machine says there's only three others on his level

AEW Champion Kenny Omega and ‘The Invisible Hand’ Don Callis recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast. The duo discussed a number of topics during the podcast, including Omega’s recent match in AAA, Don Callis’ ‘megaplan’ and the NJPW match between Jericho/Omega that ‘changed the wrestling industry.’

Kenny Omega would also make a shot at the AEW roster during the show, saying that there’s not many stars in All Elite who are on his level.

Kenny Omega on the AEW Roster

“They’re (the fans) mad that one guy isn’t having a 45 minute match every episode” Kenny Omega would state on the podcast. “Of course I’m not. I don’t need 45 minutes for these guys! You’ve seen our roster, you know what I mean? Let’s just be honest, let’s called spade a spade.”

“There is a showmanship aspect to what we do” Omega continued. “But let’s be honest, you know? Who in this company, especially at this point in time, is really on my level? It’s a short list.”

Omega would then mention how Chris Jericho is on his list as well as two other members of the AEW roster. “We’ve got PAC, one of the greatest…I would say probably the greatest raw athlete on the roster, I can easily say that. I’m good at what I do because I mix the athletic with what I have upstairs. But PAC just has it so naturally in his body, in this genes.”

“Moxley is up there” Omega continued. “Jon Moxley is more cerebral as well, and he’s just tough as nails, way tougher than I am. I never said I was a tough guy! I can absorb a lot of punishment, but do I want to get hit in the face? No. Do I want to mess up this quaff? No. These curls take a lot of scrunching.”

Do you agree with Kenny Omega? Are there any stars on the AEW roster that you want to see him face going forward? Let us know in the comments