Kenny Omega Set To Appear On Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling

As expected, Impact Wrestling has already announced that Kenny Omega will make another appearance on their weekly television show.

On Friday afternoon in a statement posted on social media and their official website, the promotion confirmed that the AEW World Heavyweight Champion would be appearing on Tuesday’s show on AXS TV.

Impact’s statement was short yet to the point as it read, “We have confirmed that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will return to IMPACT! this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV!”

This comes off Omega’s most recent appearance on this week’s episode of Impact, which was a huge success for the promotion in viewership.

On Thursday, Impact touted the success of the crossover from one of All Elite Wrestling’s biggest stars.

Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore brought up how big of a deal Omega’s appearance on Impact in the presser that was sent out that noted it led to more than 750,000 fans tuning in to AXS TV or have logged on to official streams to watch the segment.

“It is hard to compare apples and oranges, and some digital media provide better watch-data than others, but we feel confident over 750,000 US-based fans watched the episode in the first 24 hours and 1 million fans have clicked on the various highlights we’ve put out on social media.”

This episode of Impact will feature the fallout from Saturday’s Final Resolution event.