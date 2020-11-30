Monday, November 30, 2020

Kenny Omega Talks About Potential AEW/NJPW Relationship: ‘Maybe Down The Road’

All Elite Wrestling's Kenny Omega has discussed the potential for a working relationship with NJPW.

By Steve Russell
AEW NJPW
AEW & New Japan Pro Wrestling

Kenny Omega recently discussed the possibility of a working relationship between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. According to Omega, it could become a reality somewhere “down the road.”

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Omega opened up about the current state of the world. He touched on how COVID-19 has created understandable restrictions in pro wrestling.

Omega noted how the world is collectively struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic. He added how it’s a perfect opportunity to “make lemonade out of lemons by putting forth our best efforts for a collaborative effort.”

He believes the great thing about pro wrestling is how so many people in the industry “love making people happy.”

“There are a lot of us in wrestling right now that want nothing more than to make fans happy,” Omega explained. “We get lost in our own fantasy booking talking about how cool it would be to team up, and there are restrictions in the world right now, but maybe down the road.”

NJPW’s Ace, Hiroshi Tanahashi, recently made an appearance on AEW programming. He recorded a congratulatory video for Chris Jericho’s 30th Anniversary Celebration.

Kenny Omega is set to face off against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a championship bout. The two compete on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Winter is Coming.

ViaSports Illustrated

