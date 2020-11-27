Friday, November 27, 2020

Kenny Omega Thought He’d Have To Retire In 2015

AEW's Kenny Omega has revealed he thought he would have to retire from pro wrestling back in 2015.

By Steve Russell
Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega

All Elite Wrestling’s Kenny Omega has revealed he thought he would have to retire from pro wrestling in 2015. Omega shared how he had been suffering from a “terrible herniation” in his neck months prior to Bullet Club turning on AJ Styles in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This injury forced him to ask for time away from the ring for the first time in his career.

“I lost all power on the right side of my body and I thought that that was it. I thought that I was going to have to wrap it up and maybe I was already sort of winding down,” Omega told Fightful.

- Advertisement -

He continued, “I was able luckily enough to to turn it around. I think one of the greatest things I can ever ask for is being able to decide what time that is. It’d be great if I could, but unfortunately, as wrestlers, and doing what we do, we sometimes don’t have the ability to choose.”

Omega stressed how an in-ring career can be taken from a wrestler in a heartbeat. This awareness is why he’s so eager to “dip my fingers and toes as much as I as long as I can.”

Kenny Omega’s Outside Interests

Kenny Omega explained how he’s making an active choice to only take on responsibilities he would enjoy outside of the ring. Omega believes by doing so, there will never be a “dull moment” for him.

He then highlighted his investment in video games, anime, bodybuilding, and fitness as personal interests away from pro wrestling.

“I just want to make sure that if for some reason something happens in the ring, or outside of it, or whatever, you never know what’s going to happen, that I exit without regrets.”

Omega admitted he couldn’t put a number on how long he may be an active in-ring performer. He added that he didn’t want to continue until he couldn’t compete anymore. He hopes to be aware of when the time to step away arrives.

Until then, however, he promised to “burn the candle on both ends and go out in a blaze of glory rather than just kind of hang around in a ring longer than I should.”

Kenny Omega competes for the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Winter is Coming.

ViaFightful

Trending Articles

WWE

Bully Ray: “Undertaker Has Now Become an ‘Adrenaline Shot’ To WWE”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the retirement of the Undertaker. 'Taker of course...
Read more
Wrestling News

Details Behind Braun Strowman’s Recent Storyline Suspension

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was reportedly in line for a WWE Championship opportunity at TLC. However, Strowman was recently storyline suspended by...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (11/25): Moxley & Omega Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. PAC and Fenix battled Butcher & Blade in this week's main event. Dynamite Results (11/25) Hangman Page...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray: Roman Reigns Vs. Drew McIntyre Delivered What Modern Pro Wrestling Is Missing

Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on the Champion vs. Champion matchup between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns that took place at Survivor Series. Speaking...
Read more
AEW

The Young Bucks Explain Why They Don’t Watch NXT

Despite All Elite Wrestling being embroiled in a ratings war every week with WWE's NXT, AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, have shared...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Kenny Omega Thought He’d Have To Retire In 2015

All Elite Wrestling's Kenny Omega has revealed he thought he would have to retire from pro wrestling in 2015. Omega shared how he had...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bayley: It ‘Kills Me’ That Peyton Royce ‘Hasn’t Had That Spotlight Yet’

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has praised former IIconics member Peyton Royce. During an interview with the Table Talk podcast, Bayley shared how...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sasha Banks Dreams Of Being A General Manager, Teases Future Projects Outside WWE

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has shared what her future ambitions look like, both in and outside of pro wrestling. When asked what could...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T Reflects On His Friendship With The Undertaker

Following The Undertaker's 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has looked back on his friendship with "The Dead Man."  Speaking...
Read more
Impact

Eric Bischoff Explains Why He ‘Always Hated’ The Abyss Character

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff recalled his time in TNA during a recent episode of his podcast 83 Weeks. He and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA's...
Read more
AEW

The Young Bucks Talk Mick Foley’s Influence on Their New Book

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The AEW Tag Team Champions discussed a number of topics during...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley On WWE Superstars Being Independent Contractors, Why He’s Frugal With Money

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley has shared his thoughts on how WWE considers its talent to be independent contractors. He stressed how...
Read more
Wrestling News

Keith Lee To Feature In Upcoming Episode Of WWE 24

WWE Raw Superstar Keith Lee is set to be featured in an upcoming episode of WWE Network's documentary series, WWE 24. Lee shared the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC