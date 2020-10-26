Kenny Omega To Defend AAA Mega Championship At TripleMania

Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania 28 against Laredo Kid. Omega has held the title for over a year after winning it from Fenix on October 19th, 2019.
Luchablog has been Tweeting news from a AAA press conference held today.
The hope is for the event to run in December:
The Mega Championship will be on the line at the event.
It will be a 7-match event with a hair vs hair match between Chessman and Pagano also confirmed for the show.
Normally, TripleMania is held every August. Due to the pandemic, however, that did not occur this year.
Kenny Omega & The AAA Mega Championship
Only 11 wrestlers in history have won the AAA Mega Championship. El Mesias won an 8-person tournament in 2007 to be crowned the inaugural champion. He defeated Chessman in the finals.
El Texano Jr.’s reign with the title from 2012-14 holds several records. At 735 days, it is the longest single reign in the title’s lineage. He also defended the title 9x during the reign, which is also a record. Omega has defended the title 3x during his year-long reign.