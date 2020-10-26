Monday, October 26, 2020

Kenny Omega To Defend AAA Mega Championship At TripleMania

Kenny Omega is scheduled to defend the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania.

By Ian Carey
Kenny Omega AAA Mega Championship

Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania 28 against Laredo Kid. Omega has held the title for over a year after winning it from Fenix on October 19th, 2019.

Luchablog has been Tweeting news from a AAA press conference held today.

- Advertisement -

The hope is for the event to run in December:

The Mega Championship will be on the line at the event.

It will be a 7-match event with a hair vs hair match between Chessman and Pagano also confirmed for the show.

Normally, TripleMania is held every August. Due to the pandemic, however, that did not occur this year.

Kenny Omega & The AAA Mega Championship

Only 11 wrestlers in history have won the AAA Mega Championship. El Mesias won an 8-person tournament in 2007 to be crowned the inaugural champion. He defeated Chessman in the finals.

El Texano Jr.’s reign with the title from 2012-14 holds several records. At 735 days, it is the longest single reign in the title’s lineage. He also defended the title 9x during the reign, which is also a record. Omega has defended the title 3x during his year-long reign.

Trending Articles

WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more
Results

WWE Hell In A Cell Results: New Champions Crowned, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 aired on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Drew McIntyre defended the...
Read more
WWE

James Storm On What WWE Was Planning For Him On His Signing

James Storm had revealed recently that WWE actually wanted to sign him to a contract earlier this year but the coronavirus pandemic...
Read more
WWE

Big E Reveals Which Former WWE Star Gave Him His Finisher

After being signed to WWE for more than a decade, Big E finally seems to be ready to take his place in...
Read more
WWE

Sasha Banks Wins WWE SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks didn’t come up short while trying to get revenge on Bayley  As seen at Sunday’s WWE Hell...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Lucha Libre

Kenny Omega To Defend AAA Mega Championship At TripleMania

Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania 28 against Laredo Kid. Omega has held the title for over a...
Read more
WWE

Corey Graves Predicts a Major Angle for ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt on RAW

WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves recently discussed the WWE Draft. The Draft took place just over a week ago and saw some...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On WWE’s Agreement With The Amway Center

WWE announced an agreement with Orlando's Amway Center back in August to host its RAW, Smackdown, and PPV shows. WWE's agreement with...
Read more
Wrestling News

Rumored Matches For Survivor Series 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020 is scheduled for November 22nd, 2020. No matches have been officially announced for the show but it is...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paul Heyman Comments On Relationship With Samoan Family Dynasty

In the late 1980s, Paul Heyman managed the Samoan Swat Team of Fatu and Samu in WCW. The team would later win...
Read more
WWE

WWE To Honor 30 Years of The Undertaker At Survivor Series

WWE celebrate 30 years of The Undertaker at next month's Survivor Series pay-per-view. The Dead Man made his WWE debut at the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sasha Banks Makes History With Smackdown Title Win

Sasha Banks is your new Smackdown Women's Champion after defeating Bayley at Sunday's Hell in a Cell PPV. With the win, Banks...
Read more
Impact

Injury Updates On Heath, Alex Shelley & More From Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory PPV saw some unscheduled changes take place. In the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match, Heath was in...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC