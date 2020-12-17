Kenny Omega To Defend AEW Title At Dynamite: New Year’s Smash

After a successful defence at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega will once again be defending his AEW world title at the upcoming New Year’s Smash episode of the show.

This week’s episode of the weekly show saw the cleaner taking on Joey Janela in the main event and the champion won the bout after delivering two V-Triggers and a One-Winged Angel on Janela.

Omega’s new associate Don Callis then took the mic and started gloating about how all the haters have been silenced with this victory before the Death Triangle came out.

The trio of Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo interrupted the segment. Pac reminded the AEW champion that they have unfinished business but he claimed that he was here for a different reason.

The former WWE star reminded everyone how Rey Fenix had to pull out of the Title Eliminator Tournament earlier this year and said that Omega can’t call himself the rightful champion until Fenix has gotten his opportunity.

Callis tried to stop the trio but Pac revealed that he has already spoken to the AEW president Tony Khan. He then announced that a match between Rey Fenix and Kenny Omega has been made official for the upcoming Dynamite episode on December 30.

For those who don’t know, Rey Fenix had defeated Penta in the first round of the Title Eliminator Tournament in October but he was pulled from the second round of the tournament due to a neck injury. Penta then replaced his brother in the tournament and faced Omega in the second round.

Fenix will now be getting his shot at the AEW world title at Dynamite: New Year’s Smash night 1 on December 30. Chris Jericho would be on the commentary for this episode.