Kenny Omega Wants AEW’s Video Game To Be Simplified & Fast-Paced

I want a very simplified system that allows for pick up and playability. However, I want the moves and the structure of the game to be so crisp and the potential for it to be deep, to the point where you can have a match that actually resembles something of a pro wrestling match where the moves look the way they should, the characters move the way they should.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, a game needs to be fun. I want a game where I can take my favorite character and do all of his moves and decimate my opponents. But I want to be able to call over a friend that never games and with a very simple explanation, I want him to be able to pick up a controller and be able to feel like he’s in control of his movements and his destiny as well.”

Omega says the game is still in a “very preliminary phase,” which is what we’ve heard from Cody Rhodes, Aubrey Edwards and others who have commented on the AEW video game. That said, Omega teased, “We’re working at such an incredible pace right now. I think maybe we’ll have something to show sooner than what people would expect.”

AEW has stated their intention to document the development in the game in a manner similar to the “Road To…” videos that hype their big live wrestling events.