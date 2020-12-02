KENTA Continues ‘Wednesday’ Teases Ahead of Winter Is Coming

New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA continues to drop hints about Wednesday nights. Ahead of tonight’s AEW Winter is Coming event, he tweeted:

What’s gonna happen on Wednesday. — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) December 2, 2020

KENTA has been calling out AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in recent weeks. In addition to holding AEW’s top prize, Moxley is also the reigning IWGP United States Champion. KENTA wants that title and is tired of waiting for Jon Moxley’s return to Japan.

How many more times I need to say this.



“Where’s Jon Moxley?”



If he won’t show up any more,

just give me #IWGPUS TITLE. — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) November 21, 2020

NJPW’s biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom, is just over one month away. Unfortunately for KENTA, AEW President Tony Khan stated this week that Jon Moxley won’t be there. This puts KENTA in a predicament and it sounds like he’s getting fed up waiting around for his title shot. He recently noted that he’s busy Wednesday nights and also does not care for the Khan family’s Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team.

I’m busy on every Wednesday

also I don’t like @Jaguars



What I should do?? — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) November 21, 2020

Opinion: Tony Khan has expressed interest in working with NJPW. He’s teased a few big surprises still to come in 2020 – the proverbial “aces up his sleeve.”

Will KENTA walk through the “forbidden door” tonight at Winter is Coming? His teases are getting a little heavy-handed at this point. However, if he does show up, it will be a shocking moment that delivers on AEW’s hype that Winter is Coming will be the biggest Dynamite in history.