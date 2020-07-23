Kevin Dunn Reportedly Upset During WWE Extreme Rules Match

WWE Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn was reportedly upset during The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

There were said to be some “production snafus” that took place during the match between Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, according to Fightful Select.

Dunn, who has been with WWE for more than 20 years, was said to be upset because cameras were catching SmackDown Women’s Bayley in spots where they weren’t supposed to. While exact instances were not provided, it was noted that the issues “set Kevin Dunn off.”

The snafus were not considered to be significant, but it was enough of a situation that Dunn reportedly shouted at people for not protecting the talent on camera.

The Banks vs. Asuka match ended in controversy after the referee went down by taking errant mist from the champion. Bayley, who had been at ringside to support Banks, then took the referee’s shirt and went on to count a pin for Banks. They quickly escaped with Asuka’s belt, but she is still considered the official champion. Next Monday’s RAW will feature Banks vs. Asuka in a match where the title can be decided by pinfall, submission, count out or DQ, including outside interference.