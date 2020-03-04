Kevin Nash Believes Eric Bischoff Deserves Solo Induction Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Kevin Nash believes Eric Bischoff deserves a solo induction into the WWE Hall of Fame thanks to his contribution to pro wrestling.

Kevin Nash will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time this year. He receives the honor as a part of the nWo alongside Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. One integral member of the nWo during their peak was former WCW President, Eric Bischoff. According to Nash, Bischoff deserves to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a solo induction.

Replying to a fan who was tweeting that Bischoff deserved to be included as a part of the nWo, Nash shared his thoughts on the matter:

“I feel Eric should go in alone. His contributions warrant a solo induction”

I feel Eric should go in alone. His contributions warrant a solo induction — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) February 25, 2020

Eric Bischoff’s nWo Supporters

Kevin Nash’s Outsiders partner, Scott Hall, has previously mentioned that he believes Bischoff should be inducted as a nWo member. Sean Waltman shared this sentiment, adding how he feels the Big Show also deserves to be included with the nWo.

Eric Bischoff previously replied to Waltman’s comments, saying “That’s nice of him to say, but he’s not calling the shots, so it really doesn’t matter. I wish he was. That’d be great.”

He continued, “I’d like to hang out with my buddies at WrestleMania, that’d be wonderful, but I don’t worry about that. I knew as soon as I saw that, I go, ‘Oh my gosh, my Twitter feed is going to be overloaded with comments about this, I’m going to be dealing with it now for weeks.’ But I love those guys. Those four guys, especially Hulk, these are guys that I have deep affection for, and respect for, so I couldn’t be happier.”

The nWo will be a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class. They join ‘The Animal’ Dave Batista, The Bella Twins and the recently announced John Bradshaw Layfield.