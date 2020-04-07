Kevin Nash Shares His Thoughts On WrestleMania 36

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has shared his thoughts on this past weekend's WrestleMania weekend, praising the company and its Superstars.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has shared his thoughts on WWE’s historic two-night WrestleMania event. The “Show of Shows” was forced to relocate from Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus outbreak. This decision forced Superstars to perform in front of zero fans, with WrestleMania itself being pre-recorded. Despite these setbacks, “Big Sexy” had high praise for WWE and the Superstars that took part.

Taking to Twitter, Nash shared how much he had enjoyed Night One of WrestleMania 36. He noted how it’s challenging to work in front of an empty arena. He highlighted the Triple Threat Ladder Match, stating how it’s tough to take those kinds of bumps with no one in attendance. Nash also praised The Undertaker and AJ Styles for their unique, cinematic Boneyard Match before congratulating Braun Strowman for his WWE Universal Championship victory—a win Nash called “well deserved.”

Kevin Nash On Night Two Of WrestleMania 36

Tuning in for Night Two of WrestleMania, Nash was thrilled to see the nWo referenced during the Firefly Fun House matchup. This match took place between John Cena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Nash thanked both men for the nWo love, admitting it made him smile. “If we had those two gentlemen wearing the colors I might be heading back to the ring in some capacity. Sorry but this is 4 real and 4 life.”

Nash also congratulated the new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He stated how it’s a “well earned” victory. He also praised Brock Lesnar, selling the moment and pointing out Lesnar’s professionalism, “A pros pro.”

@DMcIntyreWWE Congratulations big man. So well earned. We had this conversation so long ago. Sweet my brother! @BrockLesnar laid in the ring and sold the moment. A pros pro. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) April 6, 2020

Reflecting on the weekend, Nash stressed how WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment. He added how he was successfully entertained. Nash shared how he was immersed with ‘Mania and distracted from the news of the coronavirus pandemic. He ended his notes, thanking WWE for “going beyond what every other product has. Delivered!!!”