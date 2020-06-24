Kevin Owens Admits He Didn’t Want To Leave WWE NXT

Kevin Owens made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of WWE’s The Bump where he opened up on his run in NXT and the feelings that he had to leave the brand.

Owens recalled finishing up in NXT after having a stint where he lost a Ladder Match to Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.

That was in August. Although he had been working on the main roster since May against the likes of John Cena and Cesaro, he continued to work the main roster part-time and NXT full-time.

“I always try to keep my emotions in check until I am just by myself. For some reason, that night I kind of broke down on the apron because I realized it was my last NXT match and it really made me sad.

Obviously, to be moving on to the main roster, I loved that part of it but all of me just wished I could have done both, I didn’t want to leave NXT. I didn’t want to leave the people I was working with and everybody was so close.”

Owens continued by talking about how everyone was part of this movement and trying to grow the NXT brand.