Kevin Owens Event Rescheduled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Inside The Ropes has been forced to reschedule their Kevin Owens ‘One Night Only’ event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show was intended to take place on March 20 at The Engine Works in Glasgow, Scotland. It will now take place on June 5 at the same location.

They released an official statement via their Twitter account. In it, they share how they have been in “constant communication” with WWE and Kevin Owens. Ultimately, they have made the decision to postpone. This was done in order to ensure the safety of their fans, staff and Owens himself.

“We’ve been in constant communication with WWE and Kevin in regards to going ahead with the show. While we would have loved to have delivered the show next Friday, given the continuing escalation of the virus, we are left with no choice but to postpone the show until Friday June 5th 2020.”

They stress their commitment to delivering this event, but wanted to make sure they are able to host it in a “safe capacity for all parties involved.”

BREAKING NEWS: @FightOwensFight ITR Glasgow show RESCHEDULED to June 5th, 2020. Please read. pic.twitter.com/x2lfdQPnRf — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) March 13, 2020

WrestleMania Coronavirus Concerns

The coronavirus has forced several events, conventions, tours and more to postpone, reschedule or cancel. At the time of writing, WWE remains committed to delivering WrestleMania 36. The company do have “contingency plans” in place, however, in case things worsen.

Tampa Bay officials met with WWE last Thursday to discuss viable options. Still, it was noted by Hillsborough Commissioner Les Miller that Tampa may have to “pull the plug” on ‘Mania if WWE does not deliver a firm plan of action.