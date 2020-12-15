Kevin Owens On Goldberg: “I’d Love To Work With Him Again If He Was Here To Work”

Kevin Owens first worked with Goldberg in 2017 at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event.

Owens defended the WWE Universal Title against the legendary pro wrestler. The match lasted only seconds as a distraction thanks to Chris Jericho, who was feuding with Owens at the time, led to Goldberg not only beating Owens but winning the Universal Title.

Owens did an interview with Metro UK and was asked about a possible rematch with Goldberg.

“I’d love to work with him again if he was here to work. I’m not saying this is his fault, but he’s not – his career has never been about long matches or anything like that. ‘To me, I don’t see much positive out of wrestling him for two minutes, or 20 seconds or 30 seconds or whatever, you know what I mean? I’d love to work with him again if you got to do a story beyond – all we did was, what, two weeks, maybe three weeks?”

He continued by noting that if they did some cool promos where they would exchange words then have a quality match then he thinks that would be great.

“But that’s just not usually what he’s here for.”

Owens noted that Goldberg’s style of work does get over and he’s not against it, but not something that he’s interested in doing. He brought up that even while as a kid, he didn’t like it because that’s not what he’s looking for in wrestling.

