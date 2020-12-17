Kevin Owens On His Relationship With Pat Patterson

Kevin Owens recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump where he talked about things like his experience at the commentary desk, how doing commentary full time is a different ball game and more.

During the interview, the former Universal Champion also talked about the late Pat Patterson and discussed his relationship with the WWE legend.

Owens recalled how Patterson was supportive and willing to help everybody and the WWE Hall Of Famer had a mind for wrestling like no one else:

“Pat was something else. I used to think he and I had this connection because we’re French-Candian. He was so supportive and willing to help. I quickly realized that he was actually like that with everybody.

What Daniel Bryan said was true: He would really listen and ask about you and how your family was doing… He would constantly ask how I was doing.” recalled Kevin Owens, “When wrestling was involved, he had a mind like no other. To say he’ll be missed is an understatement.”

The former NXT champion also recalled a story of how Patterson ran down to the ring when Sami Zayn won the NXT title despite everyone trying to stop him.

Apart from this, Kevin Owens offered some big praise to the NXT tag team Ever-Rise saying that he has been a fan of the duo for 15 years. You can check out his full interview in the video below: