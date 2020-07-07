Kevin Owens Returns On WWE RAW After Taking Himself Off TV

Kevin Owens has made his return to WWE television after a brief hiatus.

Owens did so on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He hosted “The Kevin Owens Show” segment to interview Seth Rollins to further the feud between Rollins and Rey Mysterio.

Rollins played up injuring Owens in their latest encounter. Owens gave Rollins a t-shirt to let him be reminded when he beat Rollins at WrestleMania 36.

This eventually led to Owens replacing Aleister Black as Mysterio’s tag team partner for later on in the show against Rollins and Murphy. The winning team gets to pick the stipulation for the Rollins vs. Mysterio contest at Extreme Rules.

Last month, it was reported and later confirmed by Owens himself that he decided to remove himself from television as he was against working WWE TV tapings in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

It was first reported by Dave Meltzer that Owens’ wife’s grandfather passed away from COVID-19 prior to Owens’ decision to stay away from the tapings.

During a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump episode, he stated that he decided it was a wise move to stay with his family after a developmental talent had tested positive for COVID-19.

When the grandfather passed away, it was reported that his family became concerned about him working the TV tapings. While away from WWE, Owens traveled with his family to Tennessee to stay in a cabin.