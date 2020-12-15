Kevin Owens Reveals Original Plans For WrestleMania 34 Bout Included Vince McMahon

Kevin Owens has opened up about original plans that were in place for WrestleMania 34. Owens teamed up with Sami Zayn, competing against Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan. According to Owens, the match was supposed to pit him and Zayn against Shane McMahon and his father, Vince McMahon.

Leading into that matchup, Owens headbutted Vince McMahon on an episode of SmackDown. Reflecting on working with Vince McMahon, Owens revealed how he wished it “led to more.”

- Advertisement -

“Yeah, that was really cool. I wish it would have led to more, honestly,” Owens confessed in an interview with ITRWrestling.com and SPORF.com. “But who wouldn’t feel that way? I think it could have, and I think it almost did. I really think, at one point, there was a chance that it was going to be me and Sami Zayn against Shane and Vince at WrestleMania – which would have been incredible – but Vince, I remember one of the things he had told me was, ‘I can’t run WrestleMania and focus on a match at the same time.'”

Kevin Owens On Daniel Bryan’s “Perfect Situation”

Kevin Owens explained how Vince McMahon felt the best position for him was backstage, not in the ring. This decision helped deliver a “perfect situation” for Daniel Bryan’s return.

“He got cleared medically and the storyline was already in progress,” Owens explained. “He was already so heavily involved in the storyline just because him and Shane were running SmackDown together, and obviously that was an incredible thing to be a part of Daniel’s return, especially in that building where he won the title at WrestleMania XXX, so it was great.”

Owens admitted he would have liked to have kept Vince McMahon involved in the feud at the time. Alternatively, he would have liked to have continued, furthering an on-screen rivalry with him afterward.

He stressed how being involved with Vince McMahon on television helps to immediately “add credibility” to a Superstar or feud.

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon would defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 34.

Kevin Owens On Goldberg: “I’d Love To Work With Him Again If He Was Here To Work”