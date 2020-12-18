Kevin Owens Reveals WWE Had Plans To Send Him To NXT UK

SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens has previously shared how he would be open to returning to WWE’s black-and-gold brand, NXT. Turns out that the promotion not only had plans in place for an NXT return. It was also open to sending Owens overseas to NXT UK.

“They’re all extremely talented guys, and I would love to compete with any of those guys. I kinda got to do a bit with Imperium last year, so that was cool,” Owens said in an interview with Metro.co.uk.

- Advertisement -

“At one point there was a plan for me to go back to NXT at some point last year, which didn’t happen, obviously. But we had even discussed, maybe if that happens, then maybe I could show up on NXT UK and work with all these different people. I’d love to get to do that.”

He joked how “a lot of the NXT UK guys are clearly inspired” by him. Owens pointed to how every week he hears how an NXT UK Superstar shows “shades” of Kevin Owens in their matches. He shared how he loves performing in Europe and that, given a chance, he would love to help “do good stuff” with NXT UK.

Owens made a surprise return to NXT last year during NXT TakeOver: WarGames. He was revealed to be the mystery partner on Team Ciampa. He joined Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, and Dominik Dijakovic as they battled against The Undisputed Era in a WarGames matchup. Thanks to Owens’ help, Team Ciampa managed to defeat the Undisputed Era.

Kevin Owens is scheduled to compete against Roman Reigns at this Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view. The two compete for the WWE Universal Championship in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match.