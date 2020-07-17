Kevin Owens: Rey Mysterio Is “Everything A Wrestling Veteran Should Be”

WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens has praised legendary luchador Rey Mysterio, calling him one of the best to ever step into the ring.

In a recent interview with ESPN.com, Owens shared how, alongside Shawn Michaels, he believes Mysterio to be the greatest wrestler to ever step foot into the squared circle.

Owens explained how Mysterio is a great person and that anybody who knew him would say the same thing. He added how “[…] it means even more when it’s a guy who’s achieved that level of success, who’s achieved the kind of milestones that he’s had.”

He explained how Rey Mysterio’s humility and continued in-ring skills are undeniable traits that drew Owens to Mysterio. This is true for him not only as a fan but as a person. Owens added how Mysterio is still so humble “even though he would have any and all reasons not to be.”

Kevin Owens On Learning From Rey Mysterio

Kevin Owens shared how he was “pumped at the prospect” of working with Mysterio upon his return in 2018. He added how just being around Mysterio and learning from him was something he had looked forward to. According to Owens, watching Mysterio and seeing the kind of person he is influenced and inspired him.

“I just watch him, the kind of person he is, and I learn because that’s the kind of legacy I want to leave behind in wrestling,” Owens said. “His son is now getting involved and it’s been great to see his son around. He’s everything a wrestling veteran should be.”

Rey Mysterio will face Seth Rollins this Sunday at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The two will see their feud culminate in an “Eye for an Eye” matchup.

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday, July 19. The event will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.