Kevin Owens Talks About His Frustration With WWE Draft

Kevin Owens did an interview with Bleacher Report where he spoke about a wide range of topics including this year’s WWE Draft.

According to the RAW star, he thinks this a chance to have an opportunity to get a fresh start.

“I feel like I give it my all, I deliver every time I’m on the air, but for some reason, I feel like I always end up in a situation where I could always use a fresh start after a little while. I always try my best to do that, so it always helps to get a new platform. Here I am again one year later, and last year, I was so desperate to move to Raw and I got moved to Raw. Now, I’m pretty desperate to move to SmackDown because, for some reason.”

He stated that he doesn’t feel things are working out for him on Raw and it might be better on SmackDown. He admitted to feeling the same thing last year while on SmackDown.

“I’m sure this year will be no different, [but] I feel frustrated [with] how far into the draft I get picked. Last year was a new low. I was picked so late. I was very angry, but you know, I’m probably one of many who feel that way when they’re drafted. The drafts are actually always kind of stressful because you don’t know where you’re going until they announce it on TV or the supplemental draft that they do online after, so you don’t know who you’re going to be with.”

Owens stated that it’s different now because of the pandemic and WWE not traveling at all and that might be for a while. He said that when he’s traveling on the road, you don’t know if your road partner will be on the same show as you or if friends will be on the same brand.

He said that it’s a big deal before pointing out how wrestlers never know anything going into the draft. Thus, it’s a stressful day.