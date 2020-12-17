Kevin Owens Wants To Earn “Redemption” For His 2016 Universal Championship Run

Kevin Owens has made his intentions clear: he wants to claim the WWE Universal Championship at TLC in an effort to earn some “redemption” for his 2016 reign.

Owens joined WWE show The Bump, where he shared his plans as he hypothesized over a second run with the gold.

“Imagine what I’ll do when the Universal Title is on the line. When it’s TLC, there’s millions of people watching,” Owens said. “The way this issue has turned out with Roman and I, there’s nothing that I won’t stop at to win this match and make things right, you know. Because of the Universal Title reign that I had before, it’s just not what I wish it would have been. So, maybe there’s a chance here for redemption as well in that aspect.”

Kevin Owens won the WWE Universal Championship during a four-way elimination match for the championship following an injury that forced Finn Balor to vacate the title. He would hold the Universal Championship for 188 days before losing it to Goldberg at 2017’s Fastlane pay-per-view.

Owens is set to face off against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Sunday’s TLC event. The two clash in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matchup. Reigns will be accompanied by Paul Heyman for the bout.

WWE’s TLC takes place on December 20 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.