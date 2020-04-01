Kevin Sullivan Set To Appear On Jim Cornette’s Podcast To Discuss Benoit Tragedy

Kevin Sullivan will be joining Jim Cornette on his podcast to discuss his side of Nancy Benoit's story, as well as how the tragedy has affected his life.

Cornette announced the news during a recent episode of his show. He stressed how he wanted to give Sullivan a platform to address the situation. He believes that the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring unintentionally painted Sullivan in a negative light. The show premiered with a two-hour special on the Benoit family tragedy.

“The glaring exception was Kevin Sullivan and because he was not there to tell his story, he came off badly, undeservedly so I thought because a lot of us in wrestling know a lot of the backgrounds and more of the personalities and more of the stories than just these knuckleheads that think they know everything on the internet.”

Kevin Sullivan’s Untold Story

Jim Cornette shared how he brought up this issue with the show’s producer Evan Husney and director Jason Eisener. According to Cornette, Kevin Sullivan’s absence from the show can be attributed to either miscommunication or a lack of communication between the parties. Cornette promised that this would be a topic of conversation between himself and Sullivan.

“He didn’t know what the thing was gonna be like and he didn’t know how big this thing was going to become and he didn’t want to upset Nancy’s parents, but anyway now that Evan and Jason was kind of feeling bad that his story was not in there and as both you and I talked, we thought that he undeservedly came off badly because he wasn’t there to talk and just one line saying ‘Kevin Sullivan declined to be interviewed for this show’ made it sound like he had something to hide or he was trying to protect himself, when in actuality it was lot of case it was the other way around.”

Cornette explained that he’s not doing the episode for a “big ratings deal.”

Instead, he hopes that everyone will listen with an open mind in order to hear Kevin Sullivan’s unheard side of the story.

“[…] that’s the one [story] that has not been told, of all of this, that’s the one that hasn’t been told because of Kevin’s desire basically not to hurt the family anymore than they’ve already hurt by all of this…”