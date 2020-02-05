Killer Kross And Timothy Thatcher Officially Signed By WWE

All signs were pointing towards the same and now WWE has officially announced the signing of both Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher.

The company announced the news on the latest episode of WWE Backstage and they later confirmed the same on their official website as well.

Though they have announced that the new recruits will be reporting to the performance centre so it’s not known which brand Kross and Thatcher will be joining and when.

BREAKING NEWS:

Per @ryansatin on #WWEBackstage, @WWE has signed two of the hottest free agents in sports entertainment, Timothy Thatcher and @realKILLERkross! pic.twitter.com/BPqSs2n5CW — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 5, 2020

Killer Kross who wrestled for promotions such as Lucha Underground and AAA in Mexico joined Impact Wrestling in 2018 and rose to stardom pretty quickly, before being released by the company in December last year.

On the other hand, Thatcher is known for his work with Evolve where he holds the record of being the longest-reigning Evolve Champion at 596 days.

He has also wrestled for other notable indie promotions such as Major League Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Combat Zone Wrestling since his debut in 2005.

It’s worth mentioning here that recent reports had suggested that the former Impact star Killer Kross could be on ‘fast track’ once he signs with WWE.

While the exact meaning of this is unknown, it’s believed that he can receive a big push in NXT or be sent to the main roster directly.